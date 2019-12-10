Toy Drive Day 6: It’s Not a Party Until the Chippendales Show Up

Chet Buchanan has been waking up to 40-degree temperatures every morning of the 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive sponsored by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares. It’s so cold that co-host Kayla Walker has taken to wearing five layers of clothing in the NV Energy parking lot.

To that, the Chippendales say, “Pssshhhhaw.”

A quartet of the famed Las Vegas entertainers arrived on Day Six of Toy Drive bearing gifts for families in need, and baring all for Buchanan’s audience.

“Ladies, Merry Christmas!” one woman screamed as throngs of fans swarmed the dancers, who arrived shirtless with holiday-themed bow ties and Santa hats. Within seconds, a throng of women had surrounded the group, snapping pictures and rushing into their arms for hugs.

“You always show up to Toy Drive, and it feels like you’re extended family,” Buchanan told the entertainers from his post on top of the “Big 30-Foot Scaffold” where he’s spending all 12 days of the campaign.

When Buchanan commented that his co-host could barely tolerate the cold, Walker replied, “I did shed one layer, so I’m standing in solidarity with the Chippendales!”

The dancers, an annual Toy Drive tradition, did much more than give the crowd something to look at. After posing for pictures, the group helped unload 10 bicycles and bags of toys and stuffed animals from the Vegas VIP Transportation bus they arrived on, putting even bigger smiles on the faces of their fans.

The 21st Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive runs until 10 a.m. on December 16. Donations can be made 24 hours per day in the NV Energy parking lot at 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

We would like to thank our Toy Drive 2019 sponsors for helping make this event possible.