Chet Buchanan Talks 21 Annual Toy Drive With The Venetian Resort

Come out to Toy Drive at NV Energy Dec. 5 through Dec. 16

December 11, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show
Categories: 
Toy Drive

98.5 KLUC Home of the Chet Buchanan Show, Chet Buchanan, sits down with Julio and Jessica from The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. 

Julio and Jessica share their stories on how they got involved with the 21 annual 98.5 KLUC Toy Drive presented by the Venetian Resort and Sands Cares. 

Buchanan shares his story on growing up, what Toy Drive stands for and more. 

We would like to thank our Toy Drive 2019 sponsors for helping make this event possible. 

98.5 KLUC, 985 KLUC, KLUC, Las Vegas, Vegas, 2019, Chet Buchanan, The Chet Buchanan Show, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Interview, Sponsor, Toy Drive

Tags: 
98.5 KLUC
Toy Drive
98.5
KLUC
2019
Chet Buchanan
show
Spence
Kayla
Lil Jess
HELP of Southern Nevada
holiday assistance
presents

Recent Podcast Audio
Church of Spencetology Ep. 317 The Chet Buchanan Show
Naqvi Injury Law is Las Vegas... And They Proved It At Toy Drive The Chet Buchanan Show
Local Boy Ethan Willam Childress Gives Back to Community After "Mixed-ish" Stardom The Chet Buchanan Show
Helix Electic Makes A Splash On Day 1 of KLUC Toy Drive The Chet Buchanan Show
Is it time for a sexier Santa 98.5 KLUC On Demand
"Giving Tuesday" is Not Called "Acts of Kindness Tuesday." AND The Secret to Life is 4PM. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes