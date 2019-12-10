Toy Drive Day 6: Halfway Home

The 21st annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive sponsored by the Venetian resort and Sands Cares reached the halfway mark on December 10, and there’s still a long way to go toward topping 2018’s record haul.

A total of 18 Coca Cola trucks had been filled by 9 a.m., with volunteers hustling to load gifts into truck No. 19.

The morning saw visits from a slew of Las Vegas-area businesses, including Solus Sustainable Hydration, Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors, PR Plus, Nacho Daddy, Centennial Toyota, Junkyard Car Club, the Chippendales, and entertainer Melody Sweets.

Their contributions helped push the bicycle count in the Tropical Smoothie Café Sea of Bikes to 3,528, with nearly $180,000 in cash and gift cards also in the books. That’s a healthy haul, but it will take a strong second half to reach 2018’s total of 8,757 bikes, a record-breaking $505,448 in cash and gift cards, and 37 Coca-Cola trucks full of toys.

Keep feeling the tingle, Las Vegas.

The 21st Annual 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive runs until 10 a.m. on December 16. Donations can be made 24 hours per day in the NV Energy parking lot at 6226 W. Sahara Ave.

We would like to thank our Toy Drive 2019 sponsors for helping make this event possible.