Summer Jam 2019: Madison Beer

Over the past few years, Madison Beer has grown into herself as the world watched. For the Long Island, New York native, music is what propelled her into the spotlight after she started recording and posting covers at the age of 12. As her social media following swelled and she racked up millions of streams, she finally reached a point where she became ready to release music that demonstrates the woman she has become. Now 19, Madison is holding nothing back and letting her music come from the heart.

For her debut EP "As She Pleases," independently released Feb. 2, 2018, Madison fully comes into her own as a musician. Co-writing on the project seven tracks, Madison blends the sheer pop sensibilities of her earlier work with hints of the weathered blues, plucked acoustic balladry and hearty R&B. "As She Pleases' stands as the cleared presentation of who Madison really is.

Since its release, her debut EP offering has garnered more than 400 million streams worldwide, while her first-ever tour sold out in Europe near instantly upon announcement, with the US quickly following.

Recognized by Billboard on their 2018 "21 Under 21" roster of the most promising young talents in music, Madison proves that she is in control and has never been more confident as an artist. Following the success of "Home With You," Madison released "Hurts Like Hell," which has been described by Complex Magazine as her "biggest track to date." The song is just a glimpse of what's to come from her highly-anticipated upcoming debut studio album, coming in April 2019.