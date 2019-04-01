Summer Jam 2019: FLETCHER

SEE FLETCHER AT SUMMER JAM 2019! GET YOUR TICKETS!

FLETCHER, also known as Cari Elise Fletcher, grew up in Asbury Park, New Jersey. She fell in love with music at a young age, and began taking vocal lessons at the age of five.

In 2010, at the age of 16, Fletcher landed her debut film role in the short film How Katie Howard Found Herself.

Her first big break in the music industry came in 2011, when she competed on the premiere season of the American version of The X Factor. In the boot camp round, Paula Abdul paired Fletcher with Hayley Orrantia, Paige Elizabeth Ogle, and Dani Knights to form the group Lakoda Rayne. They were eliminated in the fifth week of the season.

Upon graduation from Wall High School, Fletcher attended the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University. She took a year-long leave of absence and moved to Nashville, Tennessee to collaborate with producer Jamie Kenney, during which the single "War Paint" was released. The following year, in September 2016, Finding Fletcher EP was released.

In January 2019, Fletcher released the single "Undrunk."