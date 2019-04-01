Summer Jam 2019: Ellie Goulding

SEE ELLIE GOULDING AT SUMMER JAM 2019! GET YOUR TICKETS!

As one of the hottest artists in pop music over the past decade, we're thrilled to have platinum selling singer/songwriter Ellie Goulding headlining Summer Jam 2019!

Goulding recently released her brand new song and video for "Flux", once again teaming up with producer Joe Kearns. “Flux” sees Ellie go back to her roots with a simple accompaniment of piano and strings that allows her powerful vocals to soar effortlessly above as the production intensifies. The song is accompanied by a stunning black and white video, directed by award winning director Rhianne White - known for her work with Young Fathers - that echoes the elegance of the song itself.

The new release follows on from “Close To Me” her recent collaborative single with Diplo and Swae Lee which stormed into the charts last year and has gone on to amass over 300m streams globally in just over three months. Ellie’s incredible career to date has seen her take home two BRIT Awards, sell over 14 million albums and 102 million singles, amass 13 billion streams worldwide and garner 14 million Instagram followers.

Ellie Goulding continues her work with the UN as a global ambassador and is involved in a number of other philanthropic ventures including being a patron of The Marylebone Project and fundraising for Streets Of London.