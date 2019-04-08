Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, April 8th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $373)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (4/09) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) What rapper appeared to be "shooting his shot" with Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend, prompting an LA hip hop station to ban his music? A: KODAK BLACK

2) It looked like mustard and ketchup fighting when the Pittsburgh Pirates, in yellow, had a bench-clearing brawl with what team? A: CINCINNATI REDS

3) Which WWE legend was attacked while giving his tag team's Hall of Fame acceptance speech Saturday? A: BRET HART

4) Netflix is set to premiere a documentary called "Homecoming" featuring whose 2018 Coachella performance? A: BEYONCE

5) Who won the NCAA Women's Basketball championship last night? A: BAYLOR