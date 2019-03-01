Spence's Challenge: Friday, March 1st, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $498)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (3/04) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) Which Real Housewife is set to marry her boyfriend after just about sex weeks of dating, and only two weeks after getting a divorce... oh, and this is her 21st time being engaged? A: DANIELLE STAUB

2) Which cable network's CEO is stepping down amid a shakeup by new owner AT&T? A: HBO

3) Jason Witten is leaving the Monday Night Football booth and returning to football... with what team? A: DALLAS COWBOYS

4) The US has offered a reward to find Bin Laden's son. How much? A: $1,000,000

5) What car maker is shifting sales worldwide to online only? A: TESLA