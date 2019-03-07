You May Never Want to Eat Again

Warning! The following information may make you never want to eat again. Here are five things that the FDA actually allows in your food. Yeah, you may actually be eating maggots, rodent hair and animal poop without knowing it!

1. Mites in frozen broccoli. There can be up to 60 mites per 100 grams of broccoli without breaking any laws. 100 grams is about three-and-a-half ounces.

2. Maggots in your maraschino cherries. 5% is the cutoff. That means that you could still get a jar of cherries that is 4% maggots.

3. Rodent hairs in cinnamon. Every fifty grams can have up to 11 hairs in it, and that's perfectly acceptable to the FDA.

4. Sand in your raisins. You can have up to 40 milligrams of sand per 100 grams of raisins.

5. "Mammalian excreta" in your ginger . . . a.k.a., rat poop. Every pound of ginger is allowed to have up to three milligrams of rat poop mixed in.

The FDA calls it its "Defect Levels Handbook. Buzzfeed has 16 more things in your food that may make you to never want to eat again.