Why the 51's Should Become The Craps

Ahhh, the golden opportunity when a professional sports franchise allows its fans to give input on naming or changing a team's brand. It gives those of us who love sarcasm and snark the chance to, um, well, be sarcastic and snarky. The "51's" should become "The Craps."

Now, 18 years ago, when the owners of the Las Vegas Stars thought they would sell a ton of merchandise by going with an alien theme and re-brand its AAA baseball franchise, the 51's, after the folklore and mystery of Area 51; the famous military installation that supposedly doesn't exist.

They were wrong.

I believe they probably sold some merch early on like you would with any re-branding, but overall, it was a failure.The fact that the organization stuck with it for nearly two decades is amazing. Sad but amazing. Hell, the club's initiative to honor Latin players and their influence on baseball by renaming the club the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata (Silver Kings) for select games, was not only a better name but a better brand and featured an amazing logo, a Day of the Dead type skull in a prospector style hat in black, silver and turquoise.

(Let's be honest, if the 51's DON'T become the Silver Kings, I would be shocked. Seriously. The new Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin is next to City National Arena, home of the Golden Knights. The Silver Kings would seemingly compliment its neighbor.)

That being said, the re-brand should be simple, catchy, relatable and creative. For those reasons and more, on opening day in a sparkling new ballpark in the shadow of Red Rock I want to eat overpriced dogs and throw back an overpriced brew while otufitted in swag from the new Las Vegas Craps.

First things first: A marketing slogan. "The Craps: We'll give you the runs." Top that.

You want a name that ties into what Vegas does better than anyone else...the gambling. You can't be the Aces. Reno has claimed that. Trademark issues would restrict our ability to be the Kings or the Royals. Not to mention, that unless we were the minor league affiliate for Kansas City, why would you do that? Jeez, even our NHL franchise is still litigating the use of the name branded by the Army's elite parachute team. The Paigows or the Baccarats would be super lame. I'll be honest, I like the Vegas Blackjacks though. But stop it, I'm sticking with The Craps.

While "Cosmo," the 51's mascot all these years and long, lost cousin of Jar Jar Binks, was okay as a mascot, The Craps mascot that is simply the poop emoji with a baseball cap, is a winner from day one. Are you kidding me right now? That is legit s***!

From an announcer standpoint, The Craps is a winner. Who wouldn't want to hear these phrases:

"These guys really left it all on the field today."

"It's a beautiful day for Crap baseball."

"Now, in centerfield...number two..."

How about possible this sponsor tie-in? The Craps...7-Eleven. Hello? First pitch would always be at 7:11. You could one up the UNLV's football field and paint an actual craps table in the outfield lawn, have mid-inning giant dice games and when a pitcher is removed it wouldn't be by the manager it would be by a giant 60-foot long dice stick.

And if you're looking to intimidate your opponent? What team on earth who, upon seeing Las Vegas on its schedule, wants to admit, "We're going to have 'The Craps" for three games. NOBODY. WANTS. THAT.

Prepare for it, people. Do what you gotta do. But coming in spring of 2019, and you may want to sit down for this, you will have The Craps.