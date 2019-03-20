Who Is Getting Paid on "7 Rings"?

Ariana is only getting a small cut

March 20, 2019
Spence
Ariana Grande was heavily inspired by the "Sound of Music" song "My Favorite Things" when she created "7 Rings" and as it turns out, she had to cough up 90% of the songwriting credit to get it approved. Rodgers & Hammerstein wrote "My Favorite Things." So, reps for Ariana and her label had to bring the song to the company that controls their catalog.

The company requested a 90% cut of the royalties, and Ariana's camp accepted...probably because they realized that was the only way it could be released. See the full story here

...and the inspiration.

