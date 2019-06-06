When Celebs Shouldn't Have hit "Send Tweet"

Even celebrities Tweet stuff they probably regret

June 6, 2019
Spence
Chet Buchanan Show
Features

Buzzfeed put together a list of 22 Times Celebrities Definitely Shouldn't Have Hit "Send Tweet".  Which is basically just a collection of weird celebrity Tweets.  Here are the highlights: 

1.  Kim Kardashian:  "What if we spelled 'people' like this:  peepole.  That would be funny I think."

2.  Ashanti:  "How many ladies ain't scared 2 fart in front of ur man?"

3.  Mary J. Blige:  "Why is that people always try to understand estimate my intelligents?"

4.  Lindsay Lohan:  "Hello Facebook.  Yes, this is actually Lindsay.  Welcome to my Facebook page!"  (Remember, this was a TWEET.)

5.  Jaden Smith:  "If everyone in the world dropped out of school we would have a much more intelligent society."

6.  Justin Bieber:  "If chickens could say love me love me that would be awsome."

7.  Kesha:  "Pee pee on the street.  PoPo come n get me if u can find meeee.  I blame traffik."

8.  Diddy:  "For all those just tuning in.  I'm 6 and a half hrs in on a 36 hour tantric sex session.  Welcome." 

9.  Cher:  "What's going on with my career"

10. Lil John:  "Was rushin' home to take a dump and got caught behind a school bus droppin' kids off!!  Longest 30 mins of my life!!"

See the full list here.

 

Twitter
celebrities

