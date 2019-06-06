When Celebs Shouldn't Have hit "Send Tweet"

Buzzfeed put together a list of 22 Times Celebrities Definitely Shouldn't Have Hit "Send Tweet". Which is basically just a collection of weird celebrity Tweets. Here are the highlights:

1. Kim Kardashian: "What if we spelled 'people' like this: peepole. That would be funny I think."

2. Ashanti: "How many ladies ain't scared 2 fart in front of ur man?"

3. Mary J. Blige: "Why is that people always try to understand estimate my intelligents?"

4. Lindsay Lohan: "Hello Facebook. Yes, this is actually Lindsay. Welcome to my Facebook page!" (Remember, this was a TWEET.)

5. Jaden Smith: "If everyone in the world dropped out of school we would have a much more intelligent society."

6. Justin Bieber: "If chickens could say love me love me that would be awsome."

7. Kesha: "Pee pee on the street. PoPo come n get me if u can find meeee. I blame traffik."

8. Diddy: "For all those just tuning in. I'm 6 and a half hrs in on a 36 hour tantric sex session. Welcome."

9. Cher: "What's going on with my career"

10. Lil John: "Was rushin' home to take a dump and got caught behind a school bus droppin' kids off!! Longest 30 mins of my life!!"

See the full list here.