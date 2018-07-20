What Puts You In A Better Mood?

10 things that make you feel instantly better

July 20, 2018
Spence
Chet Buchanan Show
It's extraordinarily easy to get into a bad mood these days...just go on Facebook, Twitter, or any news website for longer than four seconds. So, now more than ever, we really need stuff to pull us out of those tailspins.

And here you go:  A new survey found the top 10 things that instantly put us in a better mood.  Check 'em out . . .

1.  Finding money in your pocket you didn't know you had, 58% say it helps.

2.  Being able to sleep in with no alarm, 55%.

3.  Lying in bed listening to the rain, 51%.

4.  Someone doing a nice, small thing for you, 49%.

5.  Petting a dog, 48%.

6.  Doing a nice, small thing for someone else, 47%.

7.  Realizing it's a sunny day, 46%.

8.  Taking a long, hot shower, 44%.

9.  Getting a long hug, 42%.

10.  Seeing a friend you haven't seen in a long time, 42%. 

Want more? Here are 30 additional things that instantly put you in a better mood.

happiness
mood

