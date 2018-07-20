What Puts You In A Better Mood?

It's extraordinarily easy to get into a bad mood these days...just go on Facebook, Twitter, or any news website for longer than four seconds. So, now more than ever, we really need stuff to pull us out of those tailspins.

And here you go: A new survey found the top 10 things that instantly put us in a better mood. Check 'em out . . .

1. Finding money in your pocket you didn't know you had, 58% say it helps.

2. Being able to sleep in with no alarm, 55%.

3. Lying in bed listening to the rain, 51%.

4. Someone doing a nice, small thing for you, 49%.

5. Petting a dog, 48%.

6. Doing a nice, small thing for someone else, 47%.

7. Realizing it's a sunny day, 46%.

8. Taking a long, hot shower, 44%.

9. Getting a long hug, 42%.

10. Seeing a friend you haven't seen in a long time, 42%.

