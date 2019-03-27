What Fashion Choice from the Past Do You Regret?

I don't regret any of the fashion choices I've ever made. I looked GOOD in those overalls with one strap down and my puka shell necklace. But you might not feel as good about your fashion history as I do. According to a new survey, two out of three Americans say they have at least one fashion choice or a look from their past that makes them cringe. And here are the 10 most common things we regret...

1. Shoulder pads, 29%.

2. Dying your hair, 28%.

3. A perm, 27%.

4. Baggy clothing, 26%.

5. Too much hair gel, 20%.

6. Colorful eye shadow, 20%.

7. Skinny jeans that were too tight, 19%.

8. Bangs, 19%.

9. Tie-dye, 18%.

10. T-shirts with cartoon graphics on them, 16%.