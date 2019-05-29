What Famous Person Died On Your Birth Year?
Buzzfeed provides a comprehensive list
If you've ever wondered what major celebrity died the year you were born, Buzzfeed.com has a list. They only give one celebrity per year, and they don't say how they chose that celeb. They just said, "It's like your souls are linked," which can be a little weird...depending on who you got. Here's the full rundown, which spans the years 1946 to 2011:
1946: George Arliss. He won a Best Actor Oscar for playing a famous British Prime Minister in "Disraeli".
1947: Gangster Al Capone
1948: Filmmaker D.W. Griffith. He was one of the founders of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences . . . which you'd know as the people who hand out the Oscars.
1949: "Gone with the Wind" author Margaret Mitchell
1950: Playwright George Bernard Shaw
1951: Newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst
1952: First Lady of Argentina Eva Péron
1953: Hank Williams
1954: Artist Frida Kahlo
1955: Albert Einstein
1956: "Dracula" star Bela Lugosi
1957: Humphrey Bogart
1958: Chemist Rosalind Franklin. Her work led to the discovery of the structure of DNA.
1959: Billie Holiday
1960: Clark Gable
1961: Ernest Hemingway
1962: Marilyn Monroe
1963: Poet Robert Frost
1964: Composer Cole Porter
1965: Nat King Cole
1966: Walt Disney
1967: Poet Langston Hughes
1968: Helen Keller
1969: Judy Garland
1970: Jimi Hendrix
1971: Designer Coco Chanel
1972: Baseball legend Jackie Robinson
1973: Artist Pablo Picasso
1974: Aviator Charles Lindbergh
1975: "Twilight Zone" creator (slash) host Rod Serling
1976: Billionaire Howard Hughes
1977: Elvis Presley
1978: Artist Norman Rockwell
1979: Actress Mary Pickford
1980: Alfred Hitchcock
1981: Bob Marley
1982: Grace Kelly
1983: Playwright Tennessee Williams
1984: Actor Jackie Coogan (He was Uncle Fester on "The Addams Family".)
1985: Actor Orson Welles
1986: Artist Georgia O'Keeffe
1987: Fred Astaire
1988: Roy Orbison
1989: Artist Salvador Dalí
1990: Jim Henson
1991: Dr. Seuss
1992: Actress Marlene Dietrich
1993: Audrey Hepburn
1994: John Candy
1995: Ginger Rogers
1996: Gene Kelly
1997: Jimmy Stewart
1998: Frank Sinatra
1999: Basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain
2000: Alec Guinness
2001: Aaliyah
2002: Queen Elizabeth's sister Princess Margaret
2003: Katherine Hepburn
2004: Marlon Brando
2005: Sandra Dee
2006: Don Knotts
2007: Anna Nicole Smith
2008: Heath Ledger
2009: Brittany Murphy
2010: Leslie Nielsen
2011: Apple founder Steve Jobs
There's no love for the young kids...just like there's nothing for the old folks 73 and above. Apparently, they figured no one would recognize the people who died before 1946, and that no one younger than eight is reading Buzzfeed. Thankfully.
(Hit up OnThisDay.com for MORE people who died during your birth year. You can even see if anyone famous died on your actual birthday.)