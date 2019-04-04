What Else Causes Cancer, President Trump?

During the National Republican Congressional Committee’s annual spring dinner, President Donald Trump claimed that windmills, or the noise they make, cause cancer. “If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value,” he said. “And they say the noise causes cancer.”

First of all, "Huh, has he lost his mind?!?!?" Secondly, who are "they"? Science says, emphatically, that no, noises, including those from wind farms, do not cause cancer.

Anyway, what else could the president, possibly believe, causes cancer? Here you go...from the twisted mind of Spence.