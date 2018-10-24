We Say Goodbye to Davey the Showkiller

With Davey the Showkiller leaving for greener pastures after more than 14 years as executive producer of the Chet Buchanan Show, we dug up some old videos of our boy. When you watch these, titled "F'n with Davey," you might wonder why the kid didn't leave earlier.

In this episode, Spence hid Davey's car and filmed the aftermath.

Inspired by an incident involving Kim Kardashian, Spence flour bombed Davey.