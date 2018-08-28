We Lazy

Nevada ranked among the laziest of states

August 28, 2018
Spence
Chet Buchanan Show
We are a hard working country, that's a fact. We work long hours, we don't take vacation days, and we answer work emails on the toilet. But we're also super competitive, so it's important to know who's working the hardest. WalletHub.com just ranked every state from the hardest working to the laziest.  They used factors like average work hours...employment rate...unused vacation time...commute time...people with multiple jobs...and leisure time.

And the 10 hardest working states are:  Alaska...North Dakota...Wyoming...South Dakota...Nebraska...New Hampshire...Texas...Colorado...Virginia and Kansas.

The 10 laziest states are:  Michigan...Rhode Island...West Virginia...New Mexico...Oregon...Ohio...Nevada...Kentucky...Pennsylvania...and Alabama. 

Yeah, we're 44th out of 50 according to the study. I'd like to think we don't work harder...we work smarter. 

