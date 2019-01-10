Vegas Loves Mayo

Do you have a favorite condiment you dump on everything? Like whether you're having fries, salad, or wings, you've gotta have ranch on hand? The product-ratings website Influenster.com went through about 50,000 reviews to see which condiments Americans are currently obsessed with. And they came up with the top condiment in all 50 states. It's not necessarily the most-used condiment in each state. More like the one that's currently trending the most. And they used a pretty loose definition of what a "condiment" is. So things like peanut butter and alfredo sauce count.

Home means Nevada and so does mayo. Yeah, here in Vegas and across the Silver State we like the mayo. Wisconsin shares that same love.

Despite that added competition, Hidden Valley Ranch still tied for first with five states. But one other product you'd never expect also got five states: Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil. Here are a few highlights from the survey . . .

1. Hidden Valley Ranch is #1 in Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

2. Nature's Way Extra Virgin Coconut Oil is #1 in Hawaii, Minnesota, Oregon, Alaska, and Colorado.

3. Frank's Red Hot took the top spot in four states: Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and Texas.

4. Nutella, also four states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and Virginia.

5. Various types of peanut butter came in first in four states: Montana, South Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming.

6. Sriracha took the top spot in three states: California, Nebraska, and Washington.

7. Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce, three states: Alabama, Georgia, and Louisiana.

8. Yellow mustard is #1 in three states: Delaware, Missouri, and Tennessee.

9. .And ketchup almost got shut out. Heinz Ketchup took the top spot in its home state of Pennsylvania, but that's it.

See more details here.