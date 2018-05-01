The Top Ten Superpowers We'd Want to Have

"Avengers: Infinity War" has dozens of superheroes with various powers. So which superpower would you want? A new survey asked 2,000 people to name any superpower they wish they could have.

And the most-popular choice was...invisibility. Ya know why, right? Because we are a nation of peeping toms, that's why. Here are the top 10 . . .

1. Invisibility.

2. Being able to fly.

3. Time travel.

4. Teleportation.

5. Super healing abilities. It's not clear if that means just yourself, or other people too.

6. The ability to communicate telepathically.

7. Immortality. Yeah, not dying is way down at #7.

8. Super strength.

9. Shapeshifting.

10. Super intelligence. (A few more cool ones that didn't make the Top 10 are X-ray vision, fire manipulation, super speed, telekinesis, the ability to pause time, and the ability to bring things back to life.)