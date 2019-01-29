Top Oprah Fun Facts

65 years ago Oprah Gail Winfrey was born in Koskiusko, Mississippi. No one knew then that she would grow up to be the most powerful woman in media with a net worth approaching $3 BILLION. She has honorary degrees from Duke & Harvard and has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and, duh, she has her very own network called OWN, the Oprah Winfrey Network. Here are a few more fun facts for Oprah's birthday:

- Chuck Norris once fought Oprah. It was a tie.

- Oprah doesn't have a God complex, God has an Oprah complex.

- She's responsible for inspring thousands of people to lose weight. But unforunately, she's also responsible for saddling the world with Rachael Ray.

- When she's feeling generous she let's Dr. Phil clean her pool.

- She's the only pulic figure with their own channel...other than Donald Trump and Fox News.

- She was born when the clouds split and God's hand gently laid an infant on a pile of money.

- Upon looking in the mirror when she exclaims, "You get a car! You get a car! You get a car!" Three vehicles magically appear.

- As we speak, she's about a quater of the way to building a real Wakanda.

- At the snap of her fingers, she could mobilize a force of postmenopausal women that could overtake the world.

- She is in her own exclusive tax bracket called "More money than God."