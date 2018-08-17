I really was dumbfounded. It's like a thousand degrees outside and there's a woman at a bus stop, that certainly doesn't belong there. It's a rule, really. Hot girls should never ride the bus. Now, if you're from Chicago or New York; a metropolis where public transit is a way of life, then fine. Vegas just isn't set up that way. So, thank you to the attractive woman waiting for the bus stop in the scorching summer sun for inspiring this week's Song of the Week, "Too Hot for the Bus Stop."