These Foods Will Give You the Holiday Weight Gain

We’re rolling up on the holiday season. And if you want to minimize your calorie intake, here are six foods to stay away from according to Men's Journal...

1. Eggnog. Alcohol alone has a lot of calories. Then you add eggs, sugar, and cream. One cup can be 350 calories, compared to around 100 calories in a light beer.

2. Deviled Eggs.They have nearly twice as many calories as a normal egg because of all the mayonnaise.And just one of them has almost an entire day's worth of cholesterol. Which is dangerous, because they take two seconds to eat.

3. Meatballs. They're concentrated calorie balls that usually have a ton of fat. So let your friend on the Paleo diet eat them...then you can laugh when they can't figure out why they haven't lost any weight yet.

4. Spinach-Artichoke Dip. The fact that spinach and artichoke are in the name makes it sound a lot healthier than it is. The reason it tastes so good has a lot more to do with all the cheese and sour cream in there.

5. Pecan Pie. Again, the fact that nuts are in there might make it sound healthy. But there's a ton of sugar, and nuts pack a lot of calories. One slice of pecan pie has about 500 calories and 30 grams of fat, compared to 300 calories and 6 grams in pumpkin pie.

6. Hot Wings, especially when you watch football. On the plus side, spicy stuff can boost your metabolism. But it doesn't even come close to making up for the 135 calories per wing. And each one also has about 2.5 grams of saturated fat.