These Are the Slang Terms We Hate the Most

A new survey asked what slang terms we find the most annoying. Here are some of the highlights...

1. GOAT, which stands for "Greatest Of All Time."

2. Bae, which people use instead of "baby" for their significant other.

3. Hangry, which means you're so hungry you're angry.

4. Fleek, which means "on point."

5. Clap back, which is a slang way of saying "retort."

Additionally, ghost...throw shade...SMH...turn up...thirsty...and trill made the list.

The survey also determined that once you reach the age of 43, you should stop using slang terms. That's fleek, for sure.

See the full list here.