Terry Bradshaw Joins Chet, Spence & Kayla

Hall of Fame QB takes the stage at Luxor

October 1, 2019
Spence
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Features

Rarely, does a sports icon venture into the 98.5 KLUC studios on S. Tenaya & Warm Springs in Vegas. When the opportunity arises you have to take advantage of it, right? Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host of Fox NFL Sunday, Terry Bradshaw made in appearance on The Chet Buchanan Show. He has a live show at Luxor on Tuesday October 22nd & 29th. The 4x Super Bowl winning signal caller from the Pittsburgh Steelers has a personality that lights up a room. His stories are even more brilliant. 

Tags: 
terry bradshaw
NFL
Luxor
Pittsburgh Steelers
Fox NFL Sunday
quarterback
interview Chet Buchanan Show
Spence
Kayla

