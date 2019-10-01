Terry Bradshaw Joins Chet, Spence & Kayla

Rarely, does a sports icon venture into the 98.5 KLUC studios on S. Tenaya & Warm Springs in Vegas. When the opportunity arises you have to take advantage of it, right? Hall of Fame quarterback and co-host of Fox NFL Sunday, Terry Bradshaw made in appearance on The Chet Buchanan Show. He has a live show at Luxor on Tuesday October 22nd & 29th. The 4x Super Bowl winning signal caller from the Pittsburgh Steelers has a personality that lights up a room. His stories are even more brilliant.