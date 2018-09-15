SuperGoldenKnightaliciousFleuryIsTheMostest

All of Vegas can't wait for the start of hockey season, Spence included. Opening night is Thursday, October 4th against the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile. The team has some new faces in Max Pacioretti and Paul Stastny but a familiar face will remain in goal in Marc-Andre Fleury. With a pre-sesaon salute to VGK's goalie and the Knights' upcoming second season this is "SuperGoldenKnightaliciousFlueryIsTheMostest," Spence's Song of the Week for September 14th.