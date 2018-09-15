SuperGoldenKnightaliciousFleuryIsTheMostest
Spence's Song of the Week
September 15, 2018
All of Vegas can't wait for the start of hockey season, Spence included. Opening night is Thursday, October 4th against the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile. The team has some new faces in Max Pacioretti and Paul Stastny but a familiar face will remain in goal in Marc-Andre Fleury. With a pre-sesaon salute to VGK's goalie and the Knights' upcoming second season this is "SuperGoldenKnightaliciousFlueryIsTheMostest," Spence's Song of the Week for September 14th.