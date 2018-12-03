The St. Nick Carter Kissing Booth

Now, local Las Vegan Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, wanted to do something special for the 20th Anniversary of The Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive. Acting on a suggestions from his wife, Nick was outfitted in a Santa suit and opened the first ever "St. Nick Carter Kissing Booth." For $20, all of which would go to Toy Drive, you would meet Nick, take a pic and get or give a kiss on the cheek. Fans donated $2,400 for the opportunity. In addition, Live Nation donated tickets to see Backstreet Boys Larger Than Life at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood valued at more than $10,000!