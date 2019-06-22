Zzyzx Road: June 21, 2019

If you're driving from Vegas to LA or San Diego, you know the drive on the 15 has few highlights. You may stop in Baker for some grub or an energy drink. You probably will gas up in Barstow. But in between the World's Largest Thermometer and that crazy railroad depot McDonald's is a special place we all know. We don't know what it means but it's there. With a parody of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road," Spence's Song of the Week for Friday, June 21st, "Zzyzx Road."