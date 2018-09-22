Spence's Song of the Week: Tenders Now

Of all the food choices at the pub. Of all the selections on the kids menu at your favorite restaurant. What stands out above all others? Chicken Tenders. Fried up, crunchy but succulent on the inside. And the dipping. Ah, the dipping. I'm a bleu cheese kinda guy if we're talking Buffalo tenders. Give me that honey mustard if we're talking plain chicken fingers. It's lke music to the taste buds. Now, there's an official song for chicken tenders. With apologies to Post Malone here is a parody of "Better Now" in honor of the cullinary delight that is the chicken tenders. "Tenders Now" is Spence's Song of the Week for Friday, September 21st.