Spence's Song of the Week: Tenders Now

A parody song suitable for dipping

September 22, 2018
Spence

ID 103508660 © Teri Virbickis | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Features
Parodies
Videos

Of all the food choices at the pub. Of all the selections on the kids menu at your favorite restaurant. What stands out above all others? Chicken Tenders. Fried up, crunchy but succulent on the inside. And the dipping. Ah, the dipping. I'm a bleu cheese kinda guy if we're talking Buffalo tenders. Give me that honey mustard if we're talking plain chicken fingers. It's lke music to the taste buds. Now, there's an official song for chicken tenders. With apologies to Post Malone here is a parody of "Better Now" in honor of the cullinary delight that is the chicken tenders. "Tenders Now" is Spence's Song of the Week for Friday, September 21st. 

 

Tags: 
chicken tenders
chicken fingers
parody
parodies
Post Malone
Song of the Week

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 159 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence wrote a song about Chicken Fingers. Lucy's boyfriend went crazy on her Instagram page. The Chet Buchanan Show
Team USA's A'ja Wilson on The Chet Buchanan Show The Chet Buchanan Show
Patton Oswalt on 'The Chet Buchanan Show' The Chet Buchanan Show
Lea Michele on 'The Chet Buchanan Show' The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 158 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes