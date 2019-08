You can't help but laugh when Weed Guy, aka Spence, busts out the Casio for a Song of the Week. Previously, he banged out Panic's "High Hopes." This time, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' salsa-styled, "Senorita" gets the treatment. It's "Sinsemilla," Spence's Song of the Week for Friday, August 2nd.