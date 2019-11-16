Paper Straw; November 15, 2019

Smoothies. Who doesn't love a good kale, fat burner with flax seed smoothie. I mean, I do. So, I sit down in the quaint patio area of my very zen, neighborhood smoothie shop. I suck down a couple of swallows as a frenzy of yoga pants shuffle by but then realize I'm not getting any smoothie through the straw. What the hell, man? I paid $9.95 for this here kale-goodness. So, I suck and I suck and suck,suck, suck. But nothing. Then I realized. Two words: Paper. Straw. My Song of the Week for Friday, November 15, 2019.