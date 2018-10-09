Spence's Song of the Week: Originals

Each and every week I am responsible for deliving a new Song of the Week. A lot of times it's a parody song; a off-center remix of a real hit song from 98.5 KLUC's library. There have a been a ton of songs related to the Vegas Golden Knights, parodies and originals. The songs, below, are original tracks that have nothing do with hockey. Here are five original Spence's Songs of the Week you may have missed.

Community Fork - A song based on the true story of the only stainless steel utensil left in the 98.5 KLUC break room following our parent company's enviornmental initiative.

Hot Moms - For Mother's Day, a salute to the Summerlin hot moms' club.

White Windowless Van - You know the van. You know that when you see it, your curiosity peaks. Who's in that van and what the hell is he up to?

Felony Girl - I don't care that she knocked over a convenience store a few years back. So what if she can't vote in the upcoming midterms. I love her anyway.

Too Hot for the Bus Stop - You know the girl. She's sitting in the summer sun seeking shelter under the bus stop canopy and you're like, "Why is a girl like that doing at the bus stop?" Here's her story.