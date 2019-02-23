Spence's Song of the Week: No School Today

So, on Thursday, there is snow everywhere. For the first time in more than a decade, Las Vegas kids got to play in the snow. Real snow. But the Clark County School District felt that the roads were passable and did not declare a "Snow Day." However, the next day, Friday, February 22nd, they issued a notice that school was cancelled due to hazardous, icy roads. The kids got their snow day but there was little snow left. Sometimes snow days aren't all they're cracked up to be as you will hear in Spence's Song of the Week titled, "No School Today."