Spence's Song of the Week: No School Today

Snow days aren't always what they're cracked up to be

February 23, 2019
Spence
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Features
Parodies
Videos

So, on Thursday, there is snow everywhere. For the first time in more than a decade, Las Vegas kids got to play in the snow. Real snow. But the Clark County School District felt that the roads were passable and did not declare a "Snow Day." However, the next day, Friday, February 22nd, they issued a notice that school was cancelled due to hazardous, icy roads. The kids got their snow day but there was little snow left. Sometimes snow days aren't all they're cracked up to be as you will hear in Spence's Song of the Week titled, "No School Today." 

Tags: 
Snow Day
Las Vegas
school
ccsd
original song
parody

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 234 The Chet Buchanan Show
A'ja Wilson Is Back In Town... She Plays Kayla In 15 Seconds of Panic. Spence Debuts a New Song Of The Week For The Snow Day. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 233 The Chet Buchanan Show
IT'S A SNOW DAY IN LAS VEGAS... Which Means Snow Games Are Happening. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 232 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla REALLY Doesn't Like This Pitcher's Rules For Dating. Marina Found The Man Of Her Dreams... Now We Just Need To Locate Him. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes