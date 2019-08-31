Jean; August 30, 2019

Live from Terrible's Road House in Jean

August 31, 2019
Spence
To kick off Labor Day Weekend, The Chet Buchanan Show broadcast live from Terrible's Road House, exit 12 in Jean, Nevada. If you're not familiar, Jean is about 30 minutes south of Las Vegas on Interstate 15. Officially, Jean has zero population. There's a Terrible's Casino and the Road House is the largest Chevron in the world, featuring 96 gas pumps. There's also a women's prison that houses about 245 female inmates...but, really, that's about it. This is Spence's Song of the Week for August 30, 2019 titled, "Jean." A big thank you to Denise Balaoro for the ukulele accompaniement. 

