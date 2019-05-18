Iron Throne; May 17, 2019

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't seen episode 5 of Game of Thrones that aired on Sunday, May 12th, the following may contain spoilers.

So, Daenerys went straight "Mad Queen" in the penultimate episode of "Game of Thrones." She destroyed, virtually, all of King's Landing. Here's the story of the "Breaker of Chains'" nervous breakdown with the help of Lil Nas X. Check out the "Old Town Road: Daenerys Remix" titled "Iron Throne." It's Spence's Song of the Week for May 17, 2019.