Iron Throne; May 17, 2019

"Old Town Road" gets a Daenerys remix

May 18, 2019
Spence
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Features
Parodies
Spence's Song of the Week
Videos

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't seen episode 5 of Game of Thrones that aired on Sunday, May 12th, the following may contain spoilers.

So, Daenerys went straight "Mad Queen" in the penultimate episode of "Game of Thrones." She destroyed, virtually, all of King's Landing. Here's the story of the "Breaker of Chains'" nervous breakdown with the help of Lil Nas X. Check out the "Old Town Road: Daenerys Remix" titled "Iron Throne." It's Spence's Song of the Week for May 17, 2019.

Tags: 
Game of Thrones
HBO
parody
parodies
Lil Nas X
Old Town Road
Iron Throne
Daenerys Targaryen

Recent Podcast Audio
How Bad Is John Wick 3?? The Chet Buchanan Show
We Cracked The Halle Berry Enemy Case!!! Game of Thrones Predictions. Spence Wrote A New Song For Sunday's Finale. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 285 The Chet Buchanan Show
Gary Spivey on The Chet Buchanan Show: Thursday, May 16th The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 284 The Chet Buchanan Show
They Caught Me Naked... EEEEK!! The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes