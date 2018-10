IKEA is kind of like DisneyWorld; you can't see everything in one day. From their delicious, world famous meatballs, those quirky Swedish product names to those little hex wrenches that test your fingers and your patience, Spence has captured the essence of the Swedish furniture manufacturer and retailer with his parody of Bastille's "Happier." The Song of the Week for October 19th is appropriately titled, "IKEA."