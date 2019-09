Some people love cats. Cool. Spence is not one of them. Specifically, there's this one cat. Ya know, stuck up. Only cares about himself. Walks around the house like he owns the place. Wait a minute. That's all cats. In a parody of Cardi B's "I Like It Like That," here's Spence's Song of the Week for Friday, September 20th, "I Don't Like Your Cat."