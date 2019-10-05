Hockey's Back; October 4, 2019

It's Season #3 for the Vegas Golden Knights

October 5, 2019
Spence
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Features
Parodies
Spence's Song of the Week
Videos

For locals, the Vegas Golden Knights have completely taken over the Vegas Valley. Our first major pro sports team made a Stanley Cup run in its first season. The team's presence during 1 October only solidfied the relationship between hockey and Las Vegans. Now, with season #3 beginning and seroius Cup hopes on the rise, Spence wanted to get you ready for the new season with a parody of Justin Timberlake and Timbaland's classic, "Sexy Back." Here's "Hockey's Back," Spence's Song of the Week for Friday, October 4th, 2019.

Tags: 
parody
parodies
Sexy Back
Justin Timberlake
Timbaland
Song of the Week
VGK
Vegas Golden Knights
Las Vegas
hockey
NHL

