Hockey's Back; October 4, 2019

For locals, the Vegas Golden Knights have completely taken over the Vegas Valley. Our first major pro sports team made a Stanley Cup run in its first season. The team's presence during 1 October only solidfied the relationship between hockey and Las Vegans. Now, with season #3 beginning and seroius Cup hopes on the rise, Spence wanted to get you ready for the new season with a parody of Justin Timberlake and Timbaland's classic, "Sexy Back." Here's "Hockey's Back," Spence's Song of the Week for Friday, October 4th, 2019.