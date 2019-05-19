Game of Thrones Updated; May 19, 2019

Who survived all the way to the season finale?

May 19, 2019
Spence
SPOILER ALERT...If you have yet to watch the season finale of  "Game of Thrones," maybe you pass on watching this video. A lot of our fan favorites remained after "The Battle of Winterfell." We lost a couple in "The Last of the Starks" and a few more in the penultimate episode titled, "The Bells."  Spence gives you who is still breathing in the Seven Kingdoms, musically, following the final episode of GoT. This song began at the begining of season 8 with 35 main characters. We can say this, less than half survived.

