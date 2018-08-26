Spence's Song of the Week: GiggleSquirt

The scientific phenomenon explained

August 26, 2018
Spence
Back in 2016, one of Spence's first "Songs of the Week" detailed the rare occurrence known as the "SneezeFart." (You can see that video below.) At the time, we talked about a sequel that would tell the story of an equally strange phenomenon known as the "GiggleSquirt." That, of course, is when one laughs so hard that they wet themselves. For Friday, August 24, 2018, here is Spence's Song of the Week.

GiggleSquirt

SneezeFart (April 23, 2016)

