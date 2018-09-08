Spence's Song of the Week: Fantasy Football

Who doesn't fantasize about J.J. Watt?

September 8, 2018
Spence
There is fantasy football and then there is fantasy football. Spence's Song of the Week isn't about joining a league with friends, hosting a draft and managing the players on your team for office bragging rights. Nope. Fantasy football, in this case, is about watching football and fantasizing about the players. "Russell Wilson's legs, Cam Newton's face, Clay Matthews' hair,  Tom Brady's icy stare..." as Spence sings. Enjoy a proper kickoff to the first weekend of NFL action with Spence's Song of the Week for September 7, 2018, "Fantasy Football."

 

 

