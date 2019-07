Why do you always want to have an in-depth conversation the minute I crank up the Netflix? I'm 5, maybe 10, minutes into my show and you want to ask, "Where are we going?" Come on, man. This age old disagreement is brought to light in a parody duet featuring Khalid's "Talk" and Spence. See Spence's Song of the Week for Friday, July 12, 2019, "Don't Talk."