Sometimes Spence's Song of the Week comes out of nowhere. That fact is never clearer when you hear the Post Malone "Psycho" parody. Chet was goofing around after the show one day, singing the song but only talking about motorcycles and what not. That is all Spence needed to write an entire parody song based on the word "cycle." Check out Spence's Song of the Week for Friday, September 28th.