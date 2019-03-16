Cristal Tears; March 15 2019

One for the college admissions cheats

March 16, 2019
Spence
Lori Loughlin, Aunt Becky, a wonderful character from the beloved sitcom, "Full House," cashed in every bit of white privilege she had when she and her husband, allegedly, spent a half of a million dollars to get their daughters into USC. Now, the couple faces jail time for mail fraud. But what about her poor, little, rich daughters. They won't be returning to the private university. Do you feel sorry for them? How about, Olivia Jade? She posted a video as she entered college, saying she didn't even want to be there. Hell, when she found out her mom was charged with a crime, she was on the yacht of a USC trustee. For Spence, not a lot of sympathy with his Song of the Week for March 15, 2019, "Cristal Tears."

