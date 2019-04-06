Beat the Sharks; April 5, 2019

For the second straight year the Vegas Golden Knights have made it into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This year, we face the much-hated San Jose Sharks in the first round. If you remember, we played the Sharks in the 2018 playoffs in the second round and earned a hard-fought series win in six games. It will be no different this time around. So, to get all of Vegas ready for the showdown, it's Spence's Song of the Week, a parody of the children's phenomenon "Baby Shark," this is "Beat the Sharks!"