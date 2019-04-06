Beat the Sharks; April 5, 2019
No Way, Jose!
April 6, 2019
For the second straight year the Vegas Golden Knights have made it into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This year, we face the much-hated San Jose Sharks in the first round. If you remember, we played the Sharks in the 2018 playoffs in the second round and earned a hard-fought series win in six games. It will be no different this time around. So, to get all of Vegas ready for the showdown, it's Spence's Song of the Week, a parody of the children's phenomenon "Baby Shark," this is "Beat the Sharks!"