Backside; May 10, 2019

Yes, back in the day, moms would spank their kids. No, it wasn't child abuse. Nothing got my attention, more quickly, than a quick swat from my mom on my behind. I know. I know. In 2019, mothers don't do such things anymore. Kids get put in "timeout." I could have done a song called, "timeout," but it didn't fit as nicely with the 98.5 KLUC smash featuring Benny Blanco, Khalid and Halsey, titled, "Eastside." You see, "She used to beat me on my backside," works kinda well. Here is Spence's Song of the Week for Friday, May 10, 2019