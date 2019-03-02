American Idol; March 1, 2019

With local Coronado High grad and American Idol contestant, Johanna Jones in studio, (She'll be on the show Sunday, March 3rd on channel 13) Spence performed a special Song of the Week. Now, listen, I'm never going to get a shot to meet Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in person, let alone audition for them, but I know what I would sing and how I would sing it if I did. For Friday, March 1st, this is my Song of the Week, simply titled, "American Idol."