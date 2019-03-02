American Idol; March 1, 2019

Spence sings to local Idol contestant, Johanna Jones

March 2, 2019
Spence
With local Coronado High grad and American Idol contestant, Johanna Jones in studio, (She'll be on the show Sunday, March 3rd on channel 13) Spence performed a special Song of the Week. Now, listen, I'm never going to get a shot to meet Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in person, let alone audition for them, but I know what I would sing and how I would sing it if I did. For Friday, March 1st, this is my Song of the Week, simply titled, "American Idol." 

