April 15, 2018
Spence
During his tenure on Dancing with the Stars, Tony Dovolani has danced with celebrities like actress, Jane Seymour, soap star, Susan Lucci,  Real Housewives of Atlanta's, NeNe Leakes. He even won the Mirrorball Trophy in season 15 dancing alongside Bachelorette, Melissa Rycoft. But no dance that Tony has participated in has been as rewarding as when he joined Chet, Spence and Kayla for Spence's Song of the Week, titled, "Dancing with the Stars, Call Me.

Tony will be the special guest host at Chippendales at the Rio from April 19th through the 27th. Get your tickets here.

 

