Paper Straw; November 15, 2019

This song sucks hard

November 16, 2019
Spence
Smoothies. Who doesn't love a good kale, fat burner with flax seed smoothie. I mean, I do. So, I sit down in the quaint patio area of my very zen, neighborhood smoothie shop. I suck down a couple of swallows as a frenzy of yoga pants shuffle by but then realize I'm not getting any smoothie through the straw. What the hell, man? I paid $9.95 for this here kale-goodness. So, I suck and I suck and suck,suck, suck. But nothing. Then I realized. Two words: Paper. Straw. My Song of the Week for Friday, November 15, 2019.

eco-friendly
parody
paper straw
Song of the Week
Spence
Chet Buchanan Show
98.5 KLUC
Smoothie

