It's the End of the Year; December 27, 2019

When it comes to the biggest stories of 2019, what will you remember? Impeachment? The fire that destroyed the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral? How about the morons that "stormed" Area 51? Maybe it's something even less serious like the fervor over Popeye's chicken sandwhiches or the outrage generated by the Peloton wife. It could be the memory of a celebrity passed that you were a huge fan of? Juice Wrld, Tim Conway, Luke Perry or Grumpy Cat.

Whatever it might be, it's probably is covered in Spence's wrap up to 2019. With appologies to R.E.M., here's "It's the End of the Year As We Know It."

Feel free to sing along:

That's great, it starts with workers irate

Government shutdown means no pay

And Jussie Smolett's crime was staged

All about the Ukraine, watch politicians churn

Gaga and Bradley sing, Brady gets one more ring

Green Book, Academy, We Work tanked

'nother actor is a grabber, Swift and Scooter fight, song rights

Sad to see a fire burnin' down the Notre Dame

Buncha idiots stormed Area 51's site

Kevin Hart's buddy driving in a hurry, made us worry,

Nearly broke his neck

White House team, reporters hassled, Trumped, Twittered, stopped

Avengers: End Game, Bill-ions

Uh oh, Game of Thrones, Goodbye Dragons, Rock's a groom

He said, "I do." Epstein's cell, killed himself

Hong Kong protesting, Nats win the World Series

Can't get a Popeye's Chicken Sandwich, am I right? Right

The Democratic, house chaotic, far right, trade fight

That poor Peloton wife.

<Chorus> It's the end of the year as we know it....it flew right by.

Still so slimy, Matt Lauer, Harry, Meghan baby shower

Lion King returns, watched California burn

Aunt Becky faces scorn, World Cup winnin', U.S. women

Liam, Miley separate, R. Kelly incarcerate

Whistleblower, Baby Yoda, "It" Clown, The Crown

Got me Disney Plus, plus, J-Lo

And her rear reaches fifty years, White Claw replacing beer

An impeachment, an impeachment, an impeachment, third time

Liberals in ruin and nutty Conservatives on Facebook, fight

<Chorus> It's the end of the year as we know it....it flew right by.​

To those who died, we say goodbye like Juice Wrld before his time

Dog the Bounty Hunter's wife, Grumpy Cat, outta lives

Nipsey Hustle, Lagerfeld, Rip Torn, Tim Conway

Luke Perry, Doris Day, John Witherspoon

A Boston Celtic, kicked the bucket, Havlicek died? Died

<Chorus> It's the end of the year as we know it....it flew right by.​